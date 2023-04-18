As Neighborhoods Dry Up, Broward Works to Prevent Mosquito Infestation

As cleanup continues in Broward County after last week's historic flooding, one main concern is mosquitoes.

Dillard Park along with the Edgewood and Melrose Park neighborhoods were some of the worst flooded areas. Broward County said crews are treating these and other areas in Fort Lauderdale.

The county said anticipates needing to do an aerial spray, and they're ready to deploy a mosquito control airplane when needed. It’s all in an effort to stop mosquitoes that spread diseases like Zika, malaria and dengue fever.

"I was walking in water, like, I was wading water, walking on the ocean,” Margie Alexander said.

Alexander was born in the Dillard Park neighborhood. In fact, she grew up one house over from where she lives now on Northwest 23rd Terrace.

At 16 years old, Alexander said she worked at Provident Hospital, the first hospital in Broward County for the Black community. She said in all her years in Dillard Park, last week was a first.

"This rain was like a person crying and weeping,” Alexander said. “This was like weeping rain."

The water is gone now, but now she's dealing with the aftermath. Her furniture is damaged and her clothes are ruined. A lot of her clothes are spread out in her yard and on her car, which is dead because water got inside.

Many like Alexander are worried what happened last week, will happen again.

"I feel like the world got a big thing coming and we need to be ready. I feel this is just a taste of what's coming,” Alexander said.

Broward County said it has put out surveillance traps and crews are checking and identifying potential hot spots and the type of mosquitoes that can carry diseases.