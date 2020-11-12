As Rain Continues, Some Residents in Broward Still Deal With Flooding

The rain has been nonstop for parts of South Florida, and for some in Broward, they're still dealing with excess water from Tropical Storm Eta.

It's getting better, but there are still neighborhoods with water covering roads even days after Eta hit the area. People still complained about not being able to use their toilets.

Out west in Pembroke Pines, there were still several inches of water, but at least people were able to drive out to take care of things, like buying groceries or going to work.

At a city commission meeting Thursday, commissioners were upset when they heard officials with the South Broward Drainage District estimate it could be Sunday before roads completely dry out.

“I’m trying to keep this from affecting property values, from affecting availability of homes in communities, but his is just not acceptable, not the answer we can accept," Commissioner Angelo Castillo said. "Can we drain these communities faster and respond with greater urgency?“

Drainage officials said diverting the water somewhere else would not be the answer.

"It would have an adverse impact on those communities," said Kevin Hart of the South Broward Drainage District.

Earlier, residents were called to reduce their water usage by taking shorter showers, limiting toilet flushes and not doing laundry. Officials in Hollywood said the amount of water being processed at the Southern Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant was down about 14% since Wednesday.