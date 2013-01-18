As-Seen-On-TV Exercisers

If getting into shape is high on your list of New Year’s resolutions (again!) and you’re wondering if some infomercial exercise products can get you there, you’re in luck!

Consumer Reports rounded up staffers to try out three products. They also called on a fitness-industry expert to evaluate each one and had their nutrition expert take a look at the diets that came with two of the products.

The $30 Perfect Punch uses mixed martial arts techniques to get you in shape. Consumer Reports found that you can burn roughly the same amount of calories jogging 4.5 mph for 16 minutes. And it was far from perfect. It kept rubbing against one panelist’s shoulder and hitting another in the ears.

Next up, the $99 Rhythm Rocker by Kymaro. It comes with several different workouts and a nutrition guide. Consumer Reports’ panelists tried out the 11.5-minute dance blast video. Turns out you burn the equivalent of walking only 2 mph on a treadmill. As for the seven-day diet, it’s pretty strict so you could probably lose weight, but Consumer Reports’ nutrition expert said it offered limited food options and no maintenance program.

And lastly the $250 Nautilus CoreBody Reformer for women. It combines yoga, Pilates, and dance in one workout. Panelists found some of the balance exercises to be tricky, but overall this machine did well in Consumer Reports’ tests. The workouts are well rounded, and if you are somewhat fit and are looking to improve your strength and flexibility, it might be one to consider.

Consumer Reports says the CoreBody Reformer can also help you improve your balance. And another advantage is the diet. Consumer Reports says that it’s easy to follow, and you can loose a slow and steady one to two pounds a week.



Complete Ratings and recommendations on all kinds of products, including appliances, cars & trucks, and electronic gear, are available on Consumer Reports’ website. Subscribe to ConsumerReports.org.