As Weather Warms, Heat Rash Forms — But What is it?

If you live in the Sunshine State, you may already know that our warm summers are becoming hotter than usual.

As the temperatures increase, you or your child may develop heat rash. Here's everything you need to know about the skin condition:

What is heat rash?

According to the Mayo Clinic, heat rash occurs when sweat is trapped in the skin. Also known as miliaria or prickly heat, the condition is known to impact babies and adults, especially those who live in hot and humid climates like Florida.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Heat rash is caused "when a duct that leads from a sweat gland to the surface of the skin is blocked or inflamed," according to Mayo Clinic. "This then blocks the opening of the sweat duct on the surface of the skin (sweat pore). Instead of evaporating, sweat is trapped beneath the skin, causing irritation and bumps on the skin."

The rash lasts only a few days.

What are the symptoms of heat rash?

Signs and symptoms include small, inflamed blister-like bumps and itching or prickling in the affected area.

According to Mayo Clinic, symptoms depend on whether it's an adult or an infant. In adults, the rash appears in places of the skin where clothes rubs against it, or in skin folds. In infants, the rash appears around the neck, shoulders and chest area.

It is also possible for the rash to appear in the armpits, elbow creases and groin, according to the Mayo Clinic.

How can I treat heat rash?

The recommended treatment for heat rash is allowing the skin to cool down and avoiding exposing the skin to the heat that initially caused the rash.

Some home remedies you could try according to the Mayo Clinic are pressing a cool cloth on your skin or taking a cool shower or bath. The rash can also be treated by avoiding any oily, greasy moisturizer or sunscreen that can clog the skin pores.

Mayo Clinic also says you do not need to consult your doctor unless the rash worsens or lasts for more than a few days.

How can I prevent heat rash this summer?

According to the Mayo Clinic, the best ways to protect yourself from heat rash this summer are: