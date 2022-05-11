Aspiring Rapper's Murder Was Retaliation for Quadruple Shooting in Miami-Dade: Police

Three brothers are behind bars in connection to a quadruple shooting, and two of them are facing murder charges.

Investigators now say that the quadruple shooting is connected to another shooting on the Palmetto Expressway that shut down traffic for hours.

Now, at least two of those brothers are behind bars for the murder of Troyvon Smith, 26, that happened in February 2022 in northwest Miami-Dade.

This isn’t the first time these brothers have been behind bars.

Kemard Jacques and his brother Ahmad Jacques both face first-degree murder charges and faced a judge.

Police say the two were involved in Smith’s murder. Investigators say six men were involved, including Timothy Starks.

Starks, known as Miami rapper Baby Cino, was shot to death on the Palmetto back in March. Detectives now say his death was likely in retaliation for Smith’s murder.

According to police, Starks had set up the car rentals for those two Mercedes sedans involved and even paid for them to be cleaned after.

Kemard and Ahmad’s brother, Ameko Jacques, also appeared in front of a judge. Police say he was an accomplice in the quadruple shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

Ameko Jacques was also the driver police arrested for a hit-and-run crash in Brickell in December 2022, when two college students were walking along Southeast 7th Street were hit and seriously injured.

We’re also learning that Kemard Jacques has a lengthy rap sheet. He was shot at in Miami Gardens in 2014 and arrested for bringing a gun inside Miami Northwestern Senior High when he was a teen.

Police say Ahmad was actually hit with a bullet in that quadruple shooting, and say he had somehow gotten shot in the arm and drove one of those Mercedes to the hospital.