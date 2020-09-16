Assault and Robbery Caught on Camera in Davie Walmart Parking Lot: Police

Police in Davie are searching for suspects who they say assaulted a woman and stole her phone and purse during an incident in a Walmart parking lot that was caught on camera.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the store at 4301 S. University Drive and started with a fight over a parking space, police said.

Officials said the fight quickly escalated to a brutal beating and strong-arm robbery.

The video showed one female suspect beating on the victim, before two other suspects who are possibly the female suspect's children start punching and kicking the victim on the ground.

The suspects stole the victim's cell phone and purse before fleeing the scene in a silver Mercedes, police said. Police said one of the suspects even removed the license plate from the car likely to avoid being identified.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Davie Police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.