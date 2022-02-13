At Least 1 Dead After Car Struck By Brightline Train in Lake Worth Beach: Sheriff's Office

At least one person is dead after a Brightline train struck a car in Lake Worth Beach Sunday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 17th Avenue North and F Street at about 4 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released the names of the victim(s) or the cause of the accident.

This crash is the latest in a string of fatalities involving Brightline trains.

On Jan. 27, a man died after being hit by a Brightline train in Hollywood as he was trying to cross the street, police said.

On Jan. 13, three people were in an SUV when it collided with a Brightline train in Miami. Luckily, the victims survived.

On Jan. 4, there was another death in Boynton Beach — police say a person walked into the train’s path and was killed.

Days before on Dec. 30, two people were killed after their car was hit by a Brightline train in Aventura.

In December, Brightline addressed the public on rail safety.

As of mid-January, there have been nearly 50 deaths since Brightline operations started. Nearly 60% were trespassing, not at intersections with roads.

2019 was the deadliest year, with 29 people dying on the tracks.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.