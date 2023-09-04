At least 1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on 79th Street Causeway

At least one person died after a crash involving five vehicles and a motorcycle Monday night on the 79th Street Causeway, Miami Police said.

The crash happened at around 9:20 p.m. on the bridge near the Pelican Harbor Marina.

At least one person was thrown from their vehicle during the crash, police said. They were airlifted to the hospital but later died. Their identity was not released.

Suspects in one vehicle tried to run away from the scene, police said, but they were detained. It's unclear what they were accused of.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. The westbound lane was shut down as officers investigated the scene.