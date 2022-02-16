At Least 1 Dead, Multiple Reported Injured in NW Miami-Dade Shooting

At least one person was killed and multiple others reportedly injured in a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday.
The shooting happened in the area of 21st Avenue and Northwest 99th Street in the West Little River neighborhood.
Miami-Dade Police confirmed a shooting happened in the area but gave little other information.
Footage from the scene showed what appeared to be a body covered in a yellow tarp and multiple evidence markers nearby.
Police had the area closed off with crime scene tape.
No other information was immediately known.
