At Least 1 Dead, Multiple Reported Injured in NW Miami-Dade Shooting

At least one person was killed and multiple others reportedly injured in a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the area of 21st Avenue and Northwest 99th Street in the West Little River neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed a shooting happened in the area but gave little other information.

Footage from the scene showed what appeared to be a body covered in a yellow tarp and multiple evidence markers nearby.

Police investigating shooting in #westlittleriver in NW Miami-Dade, 2 blocks of this neighborhood are blocked off and dozens of people are gathering around, they’re very emotional, tearful @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/wVdLhV2FlC — Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) February 16, 2022

Police had the area closed off with crime scene tape.

No other information was immediately known.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.