At Least 1 Injured in Fire at House in NW Miami-Dade

At least one person was injured as crews battled a fire at a home in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday.

The fire broke out at a home in the 2900 block of Northwest 47th Street in Brownsville.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said one patient was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center from the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.