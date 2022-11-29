Miami-Dade County

At Least 1 Injured in Fire at House in NW Miami-Dade

The fire broke out at a home in the 2900 block of Northwest 47th Street in Brownsville

By NBC 6

NBC 6

At least one person was injured as crews battled a fire at a home in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday.

The fire broke out at a home in the 2900 block of Northwest 47th Street in Brownsville.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said one patient was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center from the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

