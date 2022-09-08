Miami-Dade

At Least 1 Juvenile Hospitalized After Shooting Near NW Miami-Dade Home

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the shooting took place in the 11100 block of Northwest 8th Avenue

Police are investigating a shooting near a northwest Miami-Dade home that sent at least one juvenile to the hospital Thursday morning.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the shooting took place in the 11100 block of Northwest 8th Avenue.

One victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Their condition wasn't released.

Police did not say if there were any additional victims. The shooting remains under investigation.

The shooting happened just hours after two teens were wounded in a separate shooting in Hialeah Wednesday night.

