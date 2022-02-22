1 Woman Killed in Overnight Car Crash in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a fatal car crash that took place overnight in northwest Miami-Dade and claimed the life of one woman.

Officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 111th Street and 27th Avenue, near the entrance to the north campus of Miami-Dade College.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash with three vehicles reportedly involved.

The female victim died at the scene and two male victims were airlifted to an area hospital, but police have not released the identity of any person involved.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.