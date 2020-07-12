Broward County

At Least 1 Person Killed After Broward Early Morning Shooting

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene near the 3000 block of Northwest 12th Court before 4:30 a.m.

People are investigating what is believed to be an early morning shooting that left at least one person dead in a Lauderhill neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene near the 3000 block of Northwest 12th Court before 4:30 a.m., where the body of one person was found dead at the scene.

Witnesses said as many as six people may have been shot, but BSO investigators have not released any information on that at this time.

Investigators have also not released information on the victim’s identity at this time.

