At least 10 people were detained on Wednesday during a SWAT situation at a meat market in Miami.

Chopper 6 flew over the Friends Meat Market, located at 6101 NW 17th Ave., where several people were placed against an armored vehicle.

According to Miami Police, officers were serving a warrant for a narcotic sale.

The identities of the subjects have not been disclosed.

This is a developing story.