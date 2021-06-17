At Least 11 Migrants Detained After Boat Comes Ashore In Pompano Beach

At least 11 migrants were detained by law enforcement after their boat came ashore in Pompano Beach Thursday morning, officials said.

The migrants came ashore near the 2800 block of Atlantic Boulevard on the Intercoastal shortly before 9 a.m., Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials have not confirmed what country the migrants are from, but believe all migrants on the boat were taken into custody.

U.S. Border Patrol - Miami Sector and the Department of Homeland Security were also on the scene. U.S. Border Patrol will take custody of the migrants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.