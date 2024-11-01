Two killed and at least 6 injured in downtown Orlando shooting

The Orlando Police Department is investigating after at least two people were killed and six were injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Orlando.

Officers responded to a call at around 1:07 a.m. after reports of shots fired at Central Boulevard and Orange Avenue. Shortly after, police received a different call about a shooting south of Washington Street and Orange Avenue.

Those injured were taken to the hospital and are currently in stable condition, according to the police.

According to OPD, the suspect, 17, has been identified and taken into custody.

"The officers did a great job. They responded right when they heard the shooting, you know. So everybody else is running. They're not, they're sitting in position looking for a shooter. They found a shooter. They took him down," Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said.

This remains an active investigation.

This is a breaking news. Check back for updates.