At Least 2 People Hospitalized After Shooting Near Cutler Bay Restaurant

Police are investigating an overnight shooting near a restaurant in Cutler Bay that sent at least two people to the hospital Friday.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near the 20300 block of Old Cutler Road, located near the Sandbar Restaurant.

According to MDPD, an argument took place between four or five people in the parking lot when one person pulled out a weapon and opened fire. Two people were shot during the incident, according to police.

Both victims, who were not identified, were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions were not released at this time. A third person was also taken to the hospital after a shooting close to the initial scene, but police have not said if that was related.

Police have not released any details on the shooter involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.