At Least 2 Spring Breakers Still Critical After Wilton Manors Overdose

At least two spring breakers remained in critical condition Friday, a day after six overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl at a vacation rental home in Wilton Manors.

The two remained intubated in intensive care units after spending the night at local hospitals, Fort Lauderdale Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Gollan said Friday. At least one patient was treated and released, Gollan said.

All six of the patients were men in their early 20s and were in town for spring break, but officials didn't say what college they were from.

"These are healthy, young adults, college students in the prime of their life, and getting this drug into their system, it's unknown what the recovery will be," Gollan said.

First responders got a call just before 5 p.m. Thursday about multiple overdoses at the home in the 800 block of Northwest 29th Court, Gollan said.

When paramedics arrived, they found multiple people in cardiac arrest in the front yard of the home.

Police and paramedics began doing chest compressions, and after determining it was an overdose situation, quickly used the overdose drug Narcan, Gollan said.

Some of the patients were able to regain a heartbeat after the Narcan, but four were still in respiratory arrest when they were transported to the hospitals, Gollan said.

Gollan said four of the patients took a substance believed to be cocaine laced with fentanyl, and their two friends were exposed to the fentanyl when they tried to give them CPR.

"Fentanyl has 1,000 times the power of the same dose of morphine, its extremely, extremely potent, and can stop your heart, your respirations," Gollan said. "The challenge is the drug that we use, Narcan, to reverse that, the amount of Narcan that it's taking to reverse it. You get in a situation like this where you have so many people who are down at the same exact time, it becomes a challenge for the paramedics."

Gollan said crews were working to make sure the house was safe to go back into. Rescue workers in hazmat suits were seen entering the home Thursday.

Wilton Manors Police and the Broward Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.

Gollan said it's unknown how many spring breakers were staying in the home, which is being used as a short-term rental.

"This is extremely alarming to us, here we are in the first week of spring break and we have something like this taking place," Gollan said. "Obviously if there's a bad batch, it's normally not isolated just to one buyer, it normally goes to everyone that purchased that same substance from whoever they got it from. It brings great concern that there could be other ODs over the next couple of days just basing what we're seeing with the fentanyl that was here."