At least 3 migrants in custody after boat lands at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park: MDFR

At least three migrants are in the custody after a boat allegedly landed at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park Monday morning, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a call was received shortly before 8 a.m. Monday about a hazardous situation involving a boat with occupants on board.

It was mutual aid call with different agencies responding.

Officials said no patients were found in the water and a search on land via air rescue was conducted.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Marcos Osorio told NBC6, three migrants are in custody at this time -- two are from Haiti and one from Albania.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.