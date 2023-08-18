At least 4 suspects in custody after drug raid at home in NW Miami-Dade

At least four suspects were taken into custody after a drug raid at a home in northwest Miami-Dade early Friday.

The bust happened at a home in the 3200 block of Northwest 20th Street, not far from Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed their Organized Crime Bureau's Narcotics Section executed a search warrant at the home as part of an ongoing investigation, but gave no other details.

Footage from the scene showed officers from multiple agencies including DEA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the home.

Multiple boxes and bags of evidence were removed from the home, along with underwater gear including scuba tanks and what appeared to be a diver propulsion vehicle, sometimes called an underwater scooter.

Four men were laten taken from the home in handcuffs and placed in a CBP van.

Officials haven't released the identities of the suspects or said what charges they'll face.

No other information was immediately known.

