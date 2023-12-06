At least 5 people injured in 3 separate shootings across Broward

At least five people were injured in three separate shootings across Broward County Wednesday afternoon.

The first shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in Miramar in the 6600 block of Southwest 26th Street.

Miramar Police said one person was wounded in the shooting and drove to an area near the 6200 block of Miramar Parkway. That person's condition and identity were unknown.

Footage showed a grey BMW sedan with a hole in its rear window.

Police said they're still searching for a suspect but said the victim and the shooter know each other.

A second shooting happened around 4 p.m. near the 4200 block of Southwest 49th Court in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and fire rescue crews responded and found two men shot in the leg.

Officials said the men were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the shooting remains under investigation.

A third shooting was reported just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

Footage showed deputies at a shopping plaza that was partially closed off with yellow crime scene tape.

BSo officials said deputies found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound, and said a second man with a gunshot wound drove himself to the hospital.

One man had non-life threatening injuries, and the other's condition was unknown.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.