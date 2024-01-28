Bay Harbor Islands

At least one airlifted as trauma alert after possible boat crash near Bay Harbor Islands

Cameras were rolling as authorities, including the FWC, arrived on scene to investigate.

At least one person was airlifted to the hospital as a trauma alert on Sunday afternoon -- after a possible boating crash off of Bay Harbor Islands.

The incident reportedly happened near Broad Causeway before crews responded to the scene around 4 p.m.

One person was reportedly airlifted to Aventura Hospital in an unknown condition.

NBC6 cameras were rolling as authorities, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, arrived on the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

