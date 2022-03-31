At Least One Killed in Police Shooting at SW Miami-Dade Home

At least one person is dead following a police-involved shooting at a home in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed the fatal police-involved shooting happened in the 1900 block of Southwest 127th Court.

Footage showed a large police presence outside the home.

It's believed police were assisting federal agents in serving some type of warrant at the home, but no other information was immediately known.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.