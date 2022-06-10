At Least One Person Airlifted to Hospital After Reported Wrong Way Crash in Miramar

At least one person was airlifted to the hospital early Friday morning after a reported wrong way crash in Miramar.

Miramar Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after midnight on the ramp from I-75 to westbound Miramar Parkway. Officials said the two vehicles struck each other in a head-on crash.

Fire rescue officials said it took an hour and a half to get a person out of one vehicle involved, with that person airlifted to an area hospital.

Officials have not released the identity of any person involved or their conditions. Police have also not confirmed if any vehicle was traveling the wrong way.

