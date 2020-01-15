At Least Two Squirrels Found Destroying Furniture Inside Central Florida Condo

A Florida family feels threatened in their home by a duo of new neighbors – at least two squirrels they say have moved into their condo and tormented them for nearly a month.

Annie Peavey said the animals have moved into their Haines City home and destroyed furniture and her family’s peace of mind over the last 25 days – adding no one has taken responsibility to remove them.

“They like us now and know our habits,” Peavey told NBC affiliate WFLA-TV. “They don’t want to leave.”

Peavey said both her and her nine-year-old son have seen the animals and they have become more aggressive. She said after weeks of complaints, the property manager and HOA officials put up traps that she said have not worked.

“Now that they’re being more aggressive, what if they bite him?” she said when speaking of her son.

The property manager said the HOA closed a hole the animals got into the property through – but the HOA claims they are not responsible for problems inside the apartment units. The property manager told the station he will hire a professional to come in and remove the rodents.