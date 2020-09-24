ATF Offering Reward for Suspect Who Set Lutheran Church in Hollywood on Fire

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for a suspect who was caught on camera setting a Lutheran church in Hollywood on fire.

The fire happened back on July 15 at the Lutheran Memorial Lutheran Church located at 1925 North State Road 7, ATF officials said Thursday.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect setting the fire just before 3 a.m.

The suspect, who was on foot, left behind a red plastic gas container, officials said.

Officials said the fire caused significant damage to the church.

A reward of $7,500 was being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS.