Broward County

ATF Offering Reward for Suspect Who Set Lutheran Church in Hollywood on Fire

Arson incident happened in July at Lutheran Memorial Lutheran Church

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for a suspect who was caught on camera setting a Lutheran church in Hollywood on fire.

The fire happened back on July 15 at the Lutheran Memorial Lutheran Church located at 1925 North State Road 7, ATF officials said Thursday.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect setting the fire just before 3 a.m.

Local

News You Should Know 6 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Heat One Win Away From NBA Finals, New Restrictions for Travelers to Cuba

Miami 13 hours ago

Victims in Miami MetroMover Attacks Plan to File Lawsuits

The suspect, who was on foot, left behind a red plastic gas container, officials said.

Officials said the fire caused significant damage to the church.

A reward of $7,500 was being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyHollywoodCaught on CameraATF
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us