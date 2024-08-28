AT&T outage that may have caused issues calling 911 resolved

A massive service outage from AT&T has been fixed Wednesday, the company says, after thousands of customers reported their phones were stuck on SOS mode for hours–meaning some may not have been able to call 911.

According to Apple support, a device displaying SOS or "SOS only" in the status bar is not connected to the user’s cellular network, “but you can still make emergency calls through other carrier networks.”

The Miami-Dade and Miami Beach police departments said their 911 systems were working properly. They reassured the public that there were other ways to contact emergency services if needed.

CELLULAR OUTAGE ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/tXveLXroVO — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 28, 2024

#ALERT 🚨

Please read the important messaging regarding the current cellular outage. See below for steps on how to enable Wi-Fi Calling on your device:https://t.co/be71GZEyTzhttps://t.co/Sp0ms2ALbq pic.twitter.com/g3v5JpwIYC — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 28, 2024

Miami-Dade Police Department’s statement reads: “Most cell phones can make outgoing 911 calls independently of interruption of service. However, in the event you need to call 911 and are unable to do so via your cellular service, it’s recommended you connect to a Wi-Fi network, enable Wi-Fi Calling on your device, and update your emergency address. Your device’s location may be used to aid response efforts when you place an emergency call, regardless of whether you enable location settings.”

It's unclear if there were any issues in Broward County. “We’ve resolved a software issue that disrupted the ability of a limited number of our customers to connect to our wireless network,” AT&Tsaid in a statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we worked to resolve this issue.”