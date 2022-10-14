AT&T Van Driver Injured in Road Rage Shooting in Hialeah Gardens: FHP

A road rage incident in Hialeah Gardens resulted in one driver being shot and another in custody Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The drivers of a gray pickup truck and an AT&T van were involved in the road rage incident on southbound Okeechobee Road in the area of Northwest 138 Street, FHP. officials said

The driver of the van got out of his vehicle and approached the truck, according to FHP. A verbal altercation erupted that led to the driver of the truck discharging a firearm.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, FHP confirmed.

Officials said Medley Police took the shooter into custody.

No other information was released. The investigation is active.

