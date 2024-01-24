Man ambushed and attacked by masked suspects in Medley

A man was hospitalized after attackers in ski masks slashed him with a knife and beat him with a bat Wednesday in Medley, police said.

The Medley Police Department responded after 6 p.m. to the 9000 block of Northwest 105th Way to reports of a shooting. There, they found the victim with a laceration on his face.

The victim was leaving work and entering his vehicle when he was attacked by two men in ski masks. One of them used a bat to beat him and the other used a knife to cut his face.

The victim took out his gun and shot multiple rounds, police said. The masked subjects ran away and fled in an awaiting red, four-door vehicle that headed north on 105th Way toward Northwest South River Drive.

Paramedics took the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was in stable but critical condition. Authorities did not release his identity.

The motive is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.