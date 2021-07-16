Attempted Burglary Leads to Deadly Shooting in NW Miami Neighborhood: Police

One person was killed late Thursday night in what police say was an attempted burglary that turned into a shooting in a northwest Miami neighborhood.

Officers said the incident took place around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest 23rd Avenue and 35th Street, when two armed suspects got out of a silver or gold Toyota and attempted to rob two people inside another car.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Miami Police said an argument ensued and shots were fired. One of the suspects was killed at the scene while the second suspect fled in the Toyota with another person.

Both of the victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and are expected to be okay.

“I don’t really want to be outside no more...it’s crazy hearing that," said Hugo Esquival, who lives in the neighborhood. "I don’t want to live here no more.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.