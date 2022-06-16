Attempted Murder Charges Dropped in Broward Gay Hate Crime Case

One member of a Ukrainian family accused of severely beating a Pompano Beach man because he was gay is no longer facing criminal charges in the case dubbed a hate crime.

Vladlav Makarenko, 25, was charged with attempted felony murder, kidnapping, burglary, and assault in the August attack that left the 31-year-old man blinded, according to the arrest report.

Broward Circuit Judge Andrew Siegel dismissed the charges Thursday morning, and the remaining immigration hold should be dropped in coming days, said defense attorney Michael Glasser.

“He wasn’t even in the state when this happened,” Glasser said. “There is no evidence to prove this family did this.”

Father Yevhan, mother Inna, and brother Oleh Makarenko are still facing similar charges and immigration holds.

“The family was celebrating the 17th birthday of their daughter on the day this happened,” Glasser said. “How could they all be at this man’s home?”

Inna Makarenko is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning hoping to have her charges dropped.

Glasser hopes the dismissal of charges against her son Vladlav will have a domino effect for the rest of the family.

They came to the U.S. from the Ukraine about six years ago seeing asylum, Glasser said, and these arrests jeopardized that.

The beaten man’s name has not been released.