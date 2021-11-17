Attempted Robberies Caught on Camera Inside Alton Road Liquor Store

A liquor store along a busy section of Miami Beach's Alton Road has been the scene of several attempted robbery incidents over the last few months.

Wilon Arevalo, who has worked at the Gulf Liquor located in the 1600 block of Alton Road for over 20 years, said a man came into the store several days ago and attempted to rob him.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The suspect was later seen on surveillance camera leaving the store after he knocked over a fridge and his pants dropped to the ground. He was later taken into custody by police.

About one month ago, surveillance cameras caught another attempted robbery at the store. In that case, the store's owner tried to stop the suspect and punched him.

Several people got involved and helped kick the man out of the store during that incident.