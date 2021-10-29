Caught on Camera

Attempting Robbery Caught on Camera Inside Florida Fast Food Restaurant

The incident took place Wednesday night at a Subway restaurant in Clearwater, where the suspect confronted the woman as she was leaving

By NBC 6

Clearwater Police Department

Police in one Florida city are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say tried to steal a woman’s car keys while inside a fast-food restaurant.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Wednesday night at a Subway restaurant in Clearwater, where the suspect confronted the woman as she was leaving.

Surveillance video showed the woman running back into the restaurant to get away from the man, who followed behind and tried to wrestle the keys away.

Employees called police and the man left. Officials did not say if the woman suffered any injuries.

