Attic Fire Forces Evacuation at Little Havana Medical Center

By Daniela Flamini

A fire that broke out in the attic of Leon Medical Center in Little Havana Friday morning resulted in the evacuation of employees, though officials said no injuries were reported.

Miami Fire Rescue was dispatched to the building fire at 2690 West Flagler Street around 8 a.m. Crews were directed to a small fire in a bathroom upon arrival.

Courtesy of Miami Fire Rescue

They were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but found a significant amount of smoke above ceiling tiles. Employees were then evacuated from the building.

Upon closer inspection, firefighters discovered a fire in the attic, and performed "roof operations" to prevent the flames from spreading to other parts of the building.

Courtesy of Miami Fire Rescue

It took two hours to extinguish the attic fire. The cause of fire is under investigation, an official said. No injuries to staff, firefighters or patients were reported.

