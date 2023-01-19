Attorney Claims Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate's Uncle Killed Himself

In a motion to a Broward County court, the attorney for former Surfside commission candidate Shannon Gallagher argued she should be released from jail because the state cannot prove her uncle’s death was murder and not a suicide.

In December, 52-year-old Gallagher was indicted by a grand jury and detained in Chicago. Last week, she was moved to jail in Broward County on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder.

Police said the charges stem from an incident on March 21, 2022. She is being held with no bond.

Her attorney asked a judge on Thursday to unseal the indictment and set a status hearing.

Other court records tell some of the story. Her attorney and the assistant state attorney filed motions in the 17th circuit court for and against letting her out of jail before trial and whether a hearing over the case can happen before Feb. 7.

“To prohibit bail, the State must prove to a degree of certainty greater than proof beyond reasonable doubt that Thomas Burke did not commit suicide. This, the State cannot do,” wrote Robert Resnick, Gallagher's attorney.

Gallagher’s uncle Thomas Burke died in March 2022, according to probate court records. He was 74 years old.

According to those records, he changed his last will and testament, leaving everything to Gallagher just a few days before his death. He wrote his ex-wife, his children, and his grandchild out of his will.

Resnick wrote to the court that Gallagher's uncle was “under hospice care, suffering from stage 4 esophageal cancer, and severely emaciated due to his inability to tolerate food and liquid.” He added Burke wanted a morphine pump but was unable to get one.

“On March 21, 2022, Thomas Burke suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was shot with a gun that he owned, in his bed, sometimes after midnight and before 6 a.m. He was discovered by the defendant Shannon Gallagher, who was staying with him and caring for him a few days before his death,” Resnick wrote.

One of Gallagher’s friends confirmed to NBC 6 that she had conversations about caring for her dying uncle with cancer. The friend did not want to speak on camera, fearing it would jeopardize the case.

In an earlier hearing, Resnick asked the judge to give Gallagher access to a doctor. He claimed she’s getting improper care taking her medications. In her mugshot, she is seen wearing a neck brace caused by a rear-end collision that happened while she was being transported to Florida.

A former candidate for the town commission in Surfside was booked into a Broward County jail after being arrested following an indictment for murder, records showed. NBC 6's Phil Prazan reports.

The state argued in a response to Resnick’s motion that through “delay tactics,” Gallagher wasn’t able to be brought to Florida until Jan. 13 and would provide evidence to her team by Feb. 1 per the law.

In the state’s response, assistant state attorney Taylor Hoffman claimed Gallagher was known as a “master manipulator” in the Cook County jail; a description her attorney disputes. Law enforcement worried she would be “problematic” on an airplane and had to drive her to Florida, according to Hoffman.

The prosecutor argued they need more time to prepare a response, prepare evidence for the court, and subpoena friends and family to speak.

“In essence, this Defendant is trying to manipulate this Court” to set a faster hearing because of “unsubstantiated health issues,” Hoffman said.

Gallagher is well-known in the small town of Surfside. In March 2022, she was one of six candidates for the Surfside town commission. She’s part of an ongoing legal battle trying to stop a building development next to where she lives.

Police are saying little about her case.

“The indictment and all related documents have been sealed by the court, therefore we cannot release any additional information at this time. This is a Fort Lauderdale PD case and it remains an ongoing investigation,” Fort Lauderdale Police spokesperson Casey Liening wrote.