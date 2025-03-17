Attorney claims man charged in Deerfield Beach double stabbing acted in self-defense

A man accused of stabbing two people in Deerfield Beach appeared before a judge on Monday.

Thelson Smith, 51, is facing two charges of attempted murder.

During his court appearance, Smith's attorney claimed that he acted in self-defense after he was attacked by the victims. His attorney also said at one point, the victims used a baseball bat to attack Smith.

Ultimately, the judge denied Smith's bond regarding to the two attempted murder charges but set his bond to $15,000 for a third charge of aggravated assault.

Smith was also ordered to not have contact with the victims and is not allowed to have firearms.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene in the 200 block of Southwest 1st Terrace around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing.

Once at the scene, two victims were found suffering from stab wounds and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

BSO then found and arrested Smith.

