Attorney Hoping 14-Year-Old Hollywood Sex Assault Suspect Won't Be Charged as Adult

A hearing was held Monday for a Hollywood teen charged in two separate sexual assault cases, as prosecutors still haven't announced whether he'll be charged as an adult.

The 14-year-old was initially arrested back on June 13 in connection with a violent sexual assault.

According to police, the victim was walking to work just before 4 a.m. on Friday when she was attacked and sexually battered by the teen in the 300 block of S. Park Road.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect after the incident, and said detectives worked around the clock to find him and take him into custody.

After his arrest, a second alleged victim came forward and alleged assault by the teen, police said. Police haven't released details on the second assault case but it's believed it happened last month.

Defense attorney Jim Lewis was in court Monday, hoping the teen won't be charged as an adult.

"Hopefully now the criminal justice system, the juvenile justice system, has grown up to the point where we can handle serious cases without having to just throw a 14-year-old's life away. Hopefully we’ve grown up where we can do the right thing," Lewis said.

The judge in the case said it's up to the Broward State Attorney's Office to decide whether the case will stay in juvenile court.

"Hopefully they’re not going to direct file. Hopefully they’ll learn from the past that putting a 14 year old in adult court and adult prison is not the right thing to do," Lewis said.

The teen remains held in a juvenile detention center until the next court date, scheduled for July 12.