Attorney Says He Has Affidavits Clearing Seahawks’ Dunbar of Armed Robbery in Miramar

Police in Miramar issued arrest warrants Thursday for Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party.

LANDOVER, MD – NOVEMBER 24: Quinton Dunbar #23 of the Washington Redskins reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second half at FedExField on November 24, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

What to Know

  • Miramar police issued arrest warrants for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar for an armed robbery at a cookout
  • They allegedly stole thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables
  • The attorney for Dunbar says he has affidavits from witnesses that exonerate the cornerback from the robbery

The attorney for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar says he has five signed affidavits from witnesses that exonerate his client in an armed robbery.

Attorney Michael Grieco told The Associated Press on Friday that the five witnesses attested that Dunbar was not involved in the robbery earlier this week. Grieco said the affidavits were presented to prosecutors in Broward County but authorities still want Dunbar to turn himself in.

Greico has been in contact with authorities regarding Dunbar's surrender but declined to say when that would happen.

“Law enforcement and the state attorney's office are both now aware that my client is innocent,” Greico said.

Police in Miramar issued arrest warrants Thursday for Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party. Each man faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The residential community is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, were attending a cookout at a Miramar home Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.

The Seahawks said they were aware of the situation and were deferring comment to the league and local investigators.

