Attorneys and Judge Holding Hearing to Discuss Parkland Jury Instructions

Attorneys in the Parkland school shooting case were expected to discuss jury instructions Monday, a day before they're set to give closing arguments in the case.

Jurors won't be present for the Monday afternoon hearing where the attorneys and judge will settle on the instructions.

Nikolas Cruz has already pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

Jurors are only deciding whether he'll get a death sentence or life in prison.

Closing arguments were expected to begin Tuesday morning, with jury deliberations scheduled to begin Wednesday.