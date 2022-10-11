Attorneys Present Closing Arguments in Parkland School Shooting Sentencing Trial

Attorneys in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz began their closing arguments Tuesday morning.

The closings will wrap up a nearly three-month trial, with a jury of seven men and five women determining whether Cruz will be given a death sentence or life in prison.

Cruz, now 24, pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

During the state’s closing arguments, lead prosecutor Michael Satz listed the aggravating factors that required a death penalty in this case, calling the 17 murders "unrelentlessly cruel, heinous and atrocious."

Satz quoted one of Cruz’s three cellphone videos to show Cruz knew what he was doing.

Michael Satz opened closing arguments Tuesday in the case against Nikolas Cruz.

The video recorded on Feb. 11, 2018, showed Cruz proclaiming, "Hello, my name is Nik. I’m going to be the next school shooter in 2018. My goal is to kill at least 20 people with an AR [rifle] and a couple of tracer rounds. I think I can get it done. Location, at Stonemen Douglas in Parkland Florida. It’s gonna be a big event and when you see me on the news, you’ll know who I am. Ha ha, you’re all gonna die. Can’t wait."

"That was his plan," Satz said. "He carried it out."

He pointed to Cruz's internet writings and videos, where he talked about his murderous desires such as when he wrote, “No mercy, no questions, double tap. I am going to kill a ... ton of people and children.”

“It is said that what one writes and says is a window into their soul,” Satz said

The gunman, dressed in an off-white sweater, sat impassively during Satz’s presentation, occasionally exchanging notes with his attorneys. His lead attorney, Melisa McNeill, will give her closing argument later Tuesday.

A large number of the victims’ parents, wives and family members packed the section of the courtroom reserved for them, watching Satz intently, many of them weeping. Just minutes earlier, they had greeted each other with smiles, handshakes and hugs.

The trial, which began July 18, has progressed slowly. There was a nearly two-week pause following the defense's surprise resting of its case Sept. 14 after calling only about 25 of the 80 witnesses the attorneys had said would testify.

Prosecutors concluded their rebuttal case last week after playing a video clip from jailhouse interviews the gunman did with their psychologist, hoping it bolsters their contention that he wasn’t driven to kill by a mental disorder he couldn’t control, but planned his attack and chose to carry it out.

Satz has kept his main case simple, focusing on Cruz's eight months of planning, the seven minutes he stalked the halls of a three-story classroom building, firing 140 shots with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle, and his escape.

He played security videos of the shooting and showed gruesome crime scene and autopsy photos. Teachers and students testified about watching others die. He took the jury to the fenced-off building, which remains blood-stained and bullet-pocked. Parents and spouses gave tearful and angry statements about their loss.

The gunman's attorneys never questioned the horror he inflicted, but focused on their belief that his birth mother's heavy drinking during pregnancy left him with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. Their experts said his bizarre, troubling and sometimes violent behavior starting at age 2 was misdiagnosed as attention-deficit/ hyperactivity disorder, meaning he never got the proper treatment. That left his widowed adoptive mother overwhelmed, they said.

For the former Stoneman Douglas student to receive a death sentence, the jury must be unanimous. Otherwise, his sentence will be life without parole.

After Tuesday's closing arguments, the case was expected to go to the jury on Wednesday.