ATV left upside down on roadway after crash in Sunrise

Authorities are investigating a crash involving an ATV and a car that happened Sunday evening in Sunrise.

The two collided at University Drive and Oakland Park Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m. It was not immediately unclear what led up to the crash.

Video showed the ATV upside down on the roadway, and the involved sedan appeared to have sustained damage to its front left side.

Police could be seen working behind police tape and cones.

NBC6 is waiting to hear back from the Sunrise Police Department on the condition of those drivers.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.