‘We Know He's an Angel': Parents of Baby Killed in Crime Spree Speak Out

Maria Carmona and Jose Morales want to remember their 10-month-old son as a happy and smiling baby.

"We know he's an angel," Carmona said. "He went straight to the sky with God."

Their son, Mateo, was killed last Friday alongside his aunt allegedly by a neighbor, who later went on a crime spree in multiple cities in Broward County.

"We're taking it day by day, second by second, minute by minute," Carmona said. "This is really hard."

Mateo and Elizabeth Carmona were murdered in the family's Coral Springs apartment, as a result of blunt force trauma.

The family's next-door neighbor, Dale Spidle, is now charged with the murders. His motive is still a mystery.

Spidle is also charged with the murder of another man he's accused of shooting and killing after a crash in Pompano Beach.

"The times that we spoke with him, I can count it on my hand," Carmona said about Spidle. "It was, 'Hi, how are you,' like making eye contact in the parking lot. That's it."

The couple mentioned of the few conversations they had with Spidle, he talked to them about hearing voices in his head. But otherwise, they said he seemed like a normal guy.

"We never had any problem with this guy, we never had any argument with this guy," Carmona said.

We are learning more about the woman and baby who were killed allegedly at the hands of a man who went on a bizarre crime spree throughout Broward County. NBC 6's Cristian Benavides reports

Elizabeth Carmona had recently retired from her job in Colombia and came to Florida to help be a nanny for Mateo, which is what she was doing the day they were killed.

"They were soulmates and that's why they decide to go together, and they're going to be together for the rest of life," Carmona said.

"I was his mom in this earth, but now, over in the heaven, I give my baby to her, and now she can say in the heaven, 'This is my baby,'" she said.

The couple is drawing deeply on their faith and family to get through this difficult time.

The couple said they've found a way to forgive the accused killer.

"I know he broke our hearts. He broke our family," Carmona said. "But what are we going to get from hate? He's not going to get hurt with our hating. So it's not even worth it."