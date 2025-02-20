Aunt seeks custody of 4-year-old girl who witnessed Tamarac murders of mom, grandpa

The aunt of a 4-year-old girl who police said witnessed the murders of her mother, grandfather and neighbor during a triple killing in a Tamarac neighborhood allegedly committed by her father is trying to gain custody of her, family members said.

The little girl, who was found alive with her father after the Sunday morning killings led to an Amber Alert for her, was placed in a foster shelter home but her great-uncle told NBC6 an aunt was working to gain custody.

The girl's father, 43-year-old Nathan Gingles, is accused of gunning down his estranged wife, 34-year-old Mary Gingles, her father, 64-year-old David Ponzer, and their neighbor, 36-year-old Andrew Ferrin on North Plum Bay Parkway.

According to an arrest warrant, Nathan Gingles' first victim was Ponzer, who was shot and killed as he was having a cup of coffee on the back patio of his daughter's home.

The 4-year-old later told detectives that she'd been sitting on a couch in her living room when her father came to the back door and shot her grandfather with a "long black gun," the warrant said.

The girl said she saw her grandfather lying on the ground of the back patio and said her father had told her grandfather "bye bye," the warrant said.

After she saw her father kill her grandfather, the girl said she saw him chase her mother in the street, and at one point saw them physically fighting on the ground, the warrant said.

She said her mother was screaming for help and banged on the doors of several neighbors then ran into the house of someone she didn't know, which turned out to be Ferrin.

The girl said she watched her father shoot her mother "a hundred" times, the warrant said.

"In an attempt to seek refuge, Mary fled into a neighbor's residence. Upon entering the neighbor's residence, Nathan followed Mary and not only shot Mary multiple times, but also the innocent and unsuspecting resident, Andrew," the warrant said. "It should be noted that [their daughter] was following behind Nathan and Mary as Mary was fleeing. [Their daughter] followed Nathan and Mary into Andrew's residence and was present for the murder of Mary and Andrew."

The girl said her father was wearing all black clothing, which matched the description on the gunman seen in surveillance footage.

She also described the incident as her mother and grandfather being "defeated" and told detectives she wanted her mom to "defeat" her dad, "but her dad won," the warrant said.

The girl said her father drove them to a store and told her "she would never see her mother or grandfather again and that they would be going to visit her cousin in Texas," the warrant said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Nathan Gingles and her daughter were found at a Walmart in North Lauderdale about an hour after the Amber Alert was issued.

A man who allegedly fatally shot his estranged wife, her father and another man during the abduction of his 4-year-old daughter in Tamarac early Sunday was arrested on multiple murder charges after he and the child were found safe following a statewide Amber Alert, authorities said. NBC6's Daniela Cado reports.

Gingles is facing three first-degree murder charges along with kidnapping, child abuse, child neglect, burglary and interference with custody. He's being held in jail without bond and appeared in family court Monday where he was ordered to have no contact with his daughter.

Frank Ponzer, the brother of David and uncle of Mary, told NBC6 his brother had moved from Missouri to Tamarac two months ago to stay with his daughter and protect her from Nathan Gingles as the couple went through a contentious divorce.

Mary Gingles had obtained two domestic violence injunctions against him and said he had threatened to kill her.

A 4-year-old girl was left motherless and in foster care as her father, Nathan Gingles, was charged with killing his wife, Mary Catherine Gingles, in a murder spree the mother saw coming. NBC6's Tony Pipitone reports

"It’s a complete nightmare and disbelief that this could’ve happened with all the police reports in place and the things that should’ve happened that could have protected David, my brother, and Mary, my niece," Frank Ponzer said.

On Wednesday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced that seven BSO employees were placed on leave amid an investigation into the murders and the events leading up to it.

Frank Ponzer said an aunt will be trying to get custody of the couple's daughter but it's unknown when that could happen.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.