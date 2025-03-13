Aunt turns in hit-and-run driver that left woman on scooter critically hurt: Police

A woman has been arrested after police said she hit a scooter in northeast Miami-Dade, left the victim lying on the road, came back for her license plate and then and took off on foot.

Armani Rodgers, 21, now faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash.

According to Miami Police, the incident happened on Northeast 5th Court and 79th Street on Monday.

A 2010 Nissan Altima rear-ended a scooter, then "dragged" it several feet, an arrest report states. Rodgers and her passenger allegedly ditched the car, but came back a few seconds later to remove their vehicle's license plate and then "fled the scene on foot" again.

The victim was left lying on the ground, bleeding and having suffered severe head trauma, the arrest report details.

"She is currently in the I.C.U. in extremely critical condition," police wrote.

Footage from the scene showed the damaged red scooter down on the sidewalk, and the Nissan sedan abandoned in the middle of the roadway.

"I was at the bus stop and the girls ran a red light in the car," said the witness. "The girl was pulling out on a green light, they ran a red light, ran her over. They ran her over."

The witness said he also saw the two young women flee the scene.

"They left the car, they ran through the park twice and they came back to the car to get evidence," he said.

Police said it was on Wednesday at around 3:40 p.m. that the registered owner of the vehicle called Miami police to report that on Sunday, her niece had taken her car without permission, and she was the one driving the car the night of the accident.

Rodgers turned herself in at around 7 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if her passenger was identified and if they too could face charges.