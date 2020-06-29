Jacksonville

2 Shot at Amazon Facility in Florida: Authorities

Two people were shot Monday at an Amazon facility near Jacksonville, Florida, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 2 p.m. at an Amazon warehouse on the city's north side, news outlets reported. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was killed or if a suspect was in custody.

One local television station posted a photo on its website showing shattered glass at an employee breakroom that appeared to be caused by a bullet.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

