Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County

Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom.

BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year.

Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says the goal is to help those families fix whatever issues are preventing their child from being in school.

“We want to work with that family,” Cartwright said. “We want to find out what are some of the barriers that are preventing their child from going to school. We’re going to make sure we match the right resources for those families so we can remove those barriers so those students can get back engaged in the classroom.”

Some of those barriers could be financial struggles, being afraid to go back to school because of COVID-19, or simply not knowing that it is legally required for kids to be enrolled in school.

“This is something that doesn’t necessarily hit just one group or neighborhood,” she added. “This is a concern across the entire district.”

School board member Lori Alhadeff says being in school is about more than just books and homework.

“Academically, but also socially and emotionally, our students need to reengage in our schools,” said Alhadeff.

To achieve that, the district visited the last registered address for students that have not re-enrolled for the current academic year.

Once they find the student, they hope to help the family with resources to alleviate any stressors.

Florida law requires children 6 to 16- years-old to be enrolled in school and attend regularly.