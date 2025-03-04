Authorities cover body on westbound Palmetto Expressway, shut down lanes

Authorities could be seen on video covering up what appeared to be a body with a tarp in the lanes of the Palmetto Expressway (SR-826) on Tuesday morning.

The investigation is taking place in the westbound lanes at NW 67th Avenue, and traffic is backed up past NW 154th Street. All lanes are now shut down and drivers are being diverted.

Drivers should take Red Road as an alternate route.

Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to a fatality, but it was not clear how the person came to be in the roadway, or what may have caused their death.

NBC6 is working to learn more about the investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.