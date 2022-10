The Broward Sheriff's Office found an Oakland Park teenager who had not been seen since Thursday afternoon.

According to detectives, 13-year-old Mailen Santos was found Sunday and has been reunited with her family.

Santos went missing around 3:46 p.m. Thursday in the area of 6000 Northwest 9th Avenue in Oakland Park.

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen 13y/o Mailen Santos? Santos was last seen on 10/27 near 6000 N.W. 9th Avenue in Oakland Park. Santos is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Call 954-321-4274 with info. https://t.co/Ph9WWaptvW pic.twitter.com/V7H7DsvtyE — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 29, 2022