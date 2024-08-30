Broward County

Man killed ex-wife before turning gun on himself in murder-suicide near Pompano Beach Pier

Sergey Moiseenko, 44, shot and killed Yadviga McConville before turning the gun on himself, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Friday

By Marissa Bagg and Brian Hamacher

Authorities have identified the man and woman killed in a murder-suicide in Pompano Beach on Thursday as a couple who'd been previously married.

Sergey Moiseenko, 44, shot and killed Yadviga McConville before turning the gun on himself, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Friday.

Court documents show Moiseenko and McConville had divorced in 2021 and have children together.

Business owners describe hearing gunshots when two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Pompano Beach. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports
The incident unfolded shortly after 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Pier Street and Seabreeze Way, not far from the Pompano Beach Pier.

Employees at a nearby BurgerFi said the couple had been eating on the patio and there were no signs of arguing or trouble.

“Not at all, if there was I would’ve probably done something. But I didn’t notice anything," said a man who works at the restaurant. "Everything goes through your head, what’s their story, how do people lead up to this? And you just think about your own family.”

A short time later, the gunfire erupted.

"I heard like six shots, then I saw people running so I came over and I saw two bodies," witness Jimmy Veliz said.

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man and woman dead Thursday afternoon. NBC6's Marissa Bagg reports

McConville was killed at the scene. Moiseenko was rushed to a local hospital whwre he died from his injuries.

Moiseenko was a resident of Fort Lauderdale, BSO officials said. No other details have been released about McConville.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

The incident is the third murder-suicide in South Florida in less than a week.

A man in Miami-Dade shot himself and the mother of his children over the weekend, and in Hialeah, a man shot and killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

