Authorities Identify Pilot Involved in Fatal Crash at Pembroke Pines Airport

Authorities have identified the pilot who was killed in a small plane crash at a Pembroke Pines airport earlier this week.

Pembroke Pines Police identified the pilot as 65-year-old Steven Fontenot.

Fontenot was the only person onboard the small plane when it crashed at a North Perry Airport runway shortly after takeoff at 3:25 p.m. on Monday. The aircraft was reported to be a single-engine Lancair Legacy FG.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

